Angelina Jolie Bonding With All 6 Kids At Home On Memorial Day — BBQing & More

With all the drama that’s been surrounding the Jolie-Pitt kids lately, we can’t imagine anything they need more than some relaxing time at home. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina Jolie is working to give her little ones just that this Memorial Day.

“Angelina [Jolie] is enjoying a low key, at home, Memorial Day,” an insider close to the Tomb Raider star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of her plans for today, May 29. “Shiloh [Jolie-Pitt] has some friends staying at the house, and she is still celebrating her birthday — it’s an ongoing party!” Shiloh, whose father is Brad Pitt, is one lucky little 11-year-old, as her birthday was on May 27 and Angie took her to Disneyland to celebrate the milestone. So if they are still marking the occasion this weekend, she’s definitely getting a little spoiled by mama! Click here to see pictures of Shiloh.

“Angelina is planning to just enjoy her time with the kids, BBQ some food, and chill out,” the source continued. “It’s rare that she gets really quality mommy time — without having some work or other to get through — but she cleared her schedule for the whole weekend so she can just be a regular mom.” That sounds absolutely amazing!

Though Angie’s definitely got a ton on her plate while trying to raise all six of her and Brad’s children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — she is certainly not alone in her parental duties. Despite the fact that they are going through a complicated divorce and custody battle, Brad seems very willing to work hard at co-parenting and is constantly seen taking his kids on fun outings.

