‘L&HH’ Star Alexis Skyy Twerks On Married Man Usher At Pool Party & Fans Are Ticked

Usher, did you forget that ring on your finger? The married singer was caught dancing with ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Alexis Skyy at a Memorial Day pool party on May 28, but it wasn’t just an innocent twirl around the floor between friends. Oh no, Alexis was full on twerking on Usher!

Usher, 38, may not have been planning on getting in trouble this Memorial Day, but he definitely put himself in a compromising position on May 28 that could lead to some scolding from his wife, Grace Miguel. The “Confessions” singer threw a lavish party at the Rehab Beach Club in Las Vegas over the long weekend to celebrate the patriotic holiday and his guest list included one Alexis Skyy, the 22-year-old Love & Hip Hop star — a guest he definitely wanted to get to know more. Click here to see pictures of Usher.

The L&HH star was seen attending the party wearing a skimpy green and white printed bikini and a brown patterned bandana tied around her head of long raven hair. While Usher having some sexy eye candy around isn’t a huge cause for concern, things moved into dangerous territory when Alexis started grinding on him. The young celeb twerked on the married singer, as he leaned in towards her and actually put his hand on her back. Whoa. You can see just how intense things got in the video below!

Fans who saw the act on social media were pretty ticked off. Of course, this is far from the first time Alexis has been at the center of a controversy. She’s a very recent addition to Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and since joining the hit VH1 reality series she has already made a few enemies. She’s also famously known for her former relationship with rapper Fetty Wap.

#PressPlay: #AlexisSky and #Usher must've forgot that he's a married man now 👀😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 29, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

