Zac Efron, Jake Gyllenhaal & 17 More Hot Hunks Who’ve Played Soliders In Movies

Courtesy of Universal Pictures / Warner Bros, Touchstone Pictures

There’s nothing like a hot guy in uniform, right?! For Memorial Day 2017, we’ve rounded up a list of actors who’ve played men serving our great country in movies. See Zac Efron, Ben Affleck and more as their soldier characters here!

A Nicholas Sparks movie is always going to tug at the heartstrings, but add a vulnerable Zac Efron starring as a sensitive soldier home from war and it’s bound to be a winner! We didn’t get to see much of Zac in battle in The Lucky One, but it was impossible not to fall in love with him. Then, of course, there was both Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett in Pearl Harbor. Both guys were in their prime when they filmed the movie, and they both had their chance to be the hero throughout the film. It was truly a love story for the ages, and the fact that it starred two of the hottest actors around didn’t hurt!

War didn’t play a huge part in The Notebook, but we still got glimpses of both Ryan Gosling AND James Marsden looking sexy as ever in uniform during the film. Speaking of more Nicholas Sparks movies, Channing Tatum also played a soldier in the romantic film Dear John, and his role in the army was central to the story. Umm, we don’t blame Amanda Seyfried’s character for basically falling in love with him on the SPOT when they met!

There’s more where these came from, too. From Brad Pitt in Fury to Mark Wahlberg in Pain & Gain and Bradley Cooper in American Sniper, a bunch of the hottest actors have taken on roles as soldiers. Click through the gallery above to check ’em all out!

HollywoodLifers, which actor do you think played the hottest soldier?!

