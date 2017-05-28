Indianapolis 500 Live Stream: How To Watch Formula One Racing’s Greatest Event

REX/Shutterstock

Gentleman start your engines! The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on May 28, kicking off at 12:19pm EST. We’ve got your way to watch the iconic race via live stream.

Formula One’s finest will be competing in the sport’s biggest race as the Indianapolis 500 takes place over Memorial Day weekend. 33 drivers will hit the track for hours of turns before the winner takes it all. Engines will start up around 12:15pm EST and five minutes later they’ll be off and driving. Defending champ Alexander Rossi, 25, qualified in third after posting a speed of 231.487, just behind Ed Carpenter, 36, and pole leader Scott Dixon, 36. Alex took the 2016 Indy 500 as a rookie, so for him to repeat would be incredibly epic! This could be anybody’s race though, as the field in 2017 is so incredibly rich with talent. Three past Indy champs will be in the first rows along with three more past runner ups.

2008 Indy champ Scott has earned the third pole position of his Indy career, turning in a four lap average speed of 232.164 mph, the fastest in 21 years! “Seriously, I don’t know where that came from,” the New Zealander said. “It’s fast, really fast. I actually thought there was something wrong with my dash to start with, [I thought] ‘232? Wow!’ I knew that big lap, the first one, was going to be tough to beat. So a big thank you to Chris.” referring to his engineer Chris Simmons, who toyed with the car’s qualifying trim to give Scott that extra edge.

One racer to watch is Fernando Alonso, 35, as the European Formula One star is making his first appearance on an oval track. He’s skipping Monaco to take part in the Indy 500, and got some impressive practice runs though his team McLaren Honda. The Spaniard qualified in fifth place after posting a speed 231.300, quite a feat after spending only eight days on the track.

Great effort from Fernando and the team, we'll start in P5 and on the second row of the 101st #Indy500. 🏁👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/cdTyH8NQQP — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch the Indy 500? Is it your favorite auto race?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.