Travis Scott Thinks Tyga’s ‘A Fool’ For Losing Kylie Jenner — She’s The Whole Package

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Travis Scott thinks Tyga is a ‘fool’ for letting Kylie Jenner go, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. She’s got beauty, brains, and is basically the whole package — what was he thinking?!

Travis Scott, 25, thinks he’s the luckiest guy in the world. Hello — he’s dating Kylie Jenner, 19, a sexy, young, and successful woman who is taking over the world. Tyga, 27, must not have been of a sound mind when he let her go. There’s no other possible explanation. It was after seeing the KUWTK reality star’s bootylicious photoshoot that Travis realized how truly lucky he is. “He LOVES her hot pictures,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It gives him a kick that guys are salivating over this woman. He’s so proud that she’s his and not a day goes by where he doesn’t idolize her beauty.”

They say timing is everything in relationships, which could not be more true in the “Goosebumps” rapper’s case. He pounced at the right time when Kylie was single for an extremely brief period. You snooze, you lose — right Tyga? “Travis is very confident in himself and in his romance,” the source continues. “He doesn’t get jealous, if anything it really turns him on. He couldn’t care less about Tyga because he knows Kylie wants him. Honestly, Travis pities Tyga and thinks he’s a fool.” We never really got a concrete reason for why Kylie and the “Rack City” hitmaker split, but there are a few clues.

For starters, Tyga’s loyalty and commitment to the makeup maven was always a burning question. There were SO many cheating rumors circulating in 2016 that she couldn’t help but worry when he was away on tour. Their trust was shaky and it certainly didn’t help that he had plenty of financial issues, reportedly with his landlord and there were times that his expensive sports cars got repossessed! Maybe Kylie grew sick of mothering him.

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Travis — is Tyga a fool for letting Kylie go?

