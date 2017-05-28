Takuma Sato Wins 2017 Indianapolis 500 & Chugs Milk Like A Champion

REX/Shutterstock

Winner! Takuma Sato has taken the checkered flag, winning the 101st Indianapolis 500 on May 28. During an epic race, Takuma narrowly beat out Helio Castroneves on the final lap. Keep reading for all the exciting details of this great American tradition.

Scott Dixon, the 26-year-old racer from New Zealand was the fastest driver during qualifying for the 2017 Indy 500 and earned himself a spot at the pole position at the start of the race. But after Scott’s horrific accident, which occurred when his race car flew over Jay Howard’s crashed car and landed on top of the inside wall, it was Takuma Sato, 40, who crossed the finish line ahead of the 33 car field. Amazing. Click here to see pics of Scott’s terrifying accident.

Takuma enjoyed the tradition of the great race by grabbing a celebratory bottle of milk and chugging it in front of the rowdy crowd at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, also known as, The Brickyard. The win at the greatest spectacle in racing came in front of a crowd of over 300,000 fans watching live and millions more watching on TV’s at home. Congrats to Takuma on a hard fought win!

Takuma finished the 500 mile race ahead of the international field of drivers who represented countries like Brazil, France, Spain, Japan and the US. It was a thrilling race with Takuma leading for only a handful of laps before crossing the finish line first. Racing at speeds of over 200 miles an hour, racers battled to the front of the pack in what is the most exciting sporting event held annually every Memorial Day weekend.

Takuma joins an impressive list of winners. A.J. Foyt is tied at the top, with three other drivers for most winners at Indy with 4 and the team with the most wins ever at Indy is run by Roger Penske whose team holds a whopping 16 wins. Takuma can now join that elite club of milk drinking winners, bravo!

