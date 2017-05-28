Sofia Richie Denies Dating Scott Disick After Flirty Yacht Pics — ‘We’re Just Homies’

Splash News

Listen up, people, cause Sofia Richie would like to clear the air about her and Scott Disick. After being spotted flirting it up on a yacht with Scott, Justin Bieber’s 18-year-old ex is denying that she and Kourtney Kardashian’s 34-year-old baby daddy are anything but ‘homies.’

Sofia Richie, 18, wants everyone to back off. Lionel Richie‘s 18-year-old daughter took to Twitter on May 28 to set the internet straight after rumors about an alleged romance between her and playboy Scott Disick, 34, started swirling around. “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a**es, Scott and I are just homies #relax,” Justin Bieber‘s young ex tweeted to her fans, denying that she and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star are dating.

Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax — Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017

But why was anyone suspecting there was something going down between Sofia and Scott in the first place? Because that same morning, flirty pics surfaced of the two of them packing on some major PDA on a yacht in the South of France on May 26. So, you can see why Sofia felt the need to clear the air. However, we can’t guarantee everyone will believe the teenager, based on her boat buddy’s recent track record with women. After all, Scott has been spotted with at least 5 different women since arriving at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival with Bella Thorne, 19, last week — and she left because she couldn’t handle whatever he was doing with them. Click here to see pics of Scott and Bella in Cannes.

Meanwhile, having to deny a romance with the young celebrity may be the least of Scott’s problems, seeing as his on-again, off-again love, and full-time baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has reportedly banned him from seeing their three children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — because he’s allegedly fallen off the wagon and she doesn’t like his wild ways.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Sofia’s alleged romance with Scott? Do you buy her denial? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.