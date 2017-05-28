Selena Gomez Rocks Red Lipstick & Knee-High Boots To The Weeknd’s Concert

Courtesy of Twitter

When you are heading to a concert you want to look your best — especially if it’s your beau’s! Selena Gomez was dressed to impress at The Weeknd’s concert in Toronto on May 27 in a look that is so totally drop dead gorgeous that we are gonna have to steal it next time we head to a show!

Selena Gomez, 24, is accompanying her boyfriend The Weeknd, 27, around the globe as he makes stop after stop on his world tour. Because she has been to so many shows you’d think she would be out of unique clothing options, right? Well, guess again, cause the look she put together for The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) May 27 show in Toronto was just ridiculously on point! Check out the picture above of her striking a pose backstage at the concert! Click here to see pictures of Selena and The Weeknd vs. Selena and her ex Justin Bieber.

The “Hands To Myself” singer looked so sexy that night, rocking ruby red lipstick and knee-high black boots, but that is just where things started! Sel sported some curve hugging skinny jeans, along with a black belt; a clingy, white turtleneck shirt that highlighted her chest and tiny waist; a chic black leather jacket, and some large, silver hoop earrings to finish off the look. Selena pulled her raven hair back for the concert and the do couldn’t have complemented her outfit more!

This show was The Weeknd’s second in a row at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. The first night, May 26, Selena was also there as a special guest (duh) and was spotted having a total blast! The singer was seen rocking out to her beau’s songs with her friends, and the whole thing was even caught on camera by one lucky fan who got to be part of the silly behavior.

Selena with friends at The Weeknd's concert in Toronto pic.twitter.com/Nyg2cbz0lt — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) May 27, 2017

