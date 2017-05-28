Scott Disick Cozies Up To Justin Bieber’s Ex Sofia Richie On A Yacht — See Pics

REX/Shutterstock

Okay, you’re gonna need to sit down for this one. Amid reports that Kourtney Kardashian banned him from seeing their three children because of his wild ways, Scott Disick, 34, was caught cozying up to Justin Bieber’s 18-year-old ex, Sofia Richie, on a yacht in the South of France!

We are going to need to invest in a large white board if we want to keep this story straight. Justin Bieber‘s ex Sofia Richie, 18, is the latest lady to be caught in a compromising position with Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy Scott Disick, 34. The teenager was spotted on a yacht in the South of France on May 26 with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and it definitely looked like the two were, uh, getting friendly. Click here to see the PDA-filled pictures of Sofia and Scott.

The two got so flirty while cruising that Scott actually scooped her up in his arms and carried her around. Scott has been chillin’ in France since he brought Bella Thorne, 19, over to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival last week. But after Scott was spotted cozying up to other women (so far we’ve counted FIVE), including his 26-year-old ex Chloe Bartoli (who was later spotted on the yacht with Sofia and Scott), Bella said peace and headed back to LA. Click here to see pictures of Bella and Scott in Cannes.

While all of this has been going on, Scott’s on-again, off-again love (not to mention, the mother of his three children), has been linked to another, much younger, man. Kourt, 38, spent her time in Cannes (yes, they were BOTH there for the film festival) with Younes Bendjima, 23, and appeared to be loving every minute of her trip. Now that she’s back home with her babies — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — she has reportedly banned Scott from seeing the kids because he’s fallen off the wagon. Before wrapping up we need mention that Kourt has been linked to Justin, 23, on multiple occasions. Okay, did we miss anything? That’s it. Wow.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott hanging out with Sofia? Do you think there is anything romantic going on between them? What do you think if they did strike up a romance?

