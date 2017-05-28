Nicki Minaj & Nas: Her Ex Meek Mill Is Insanely ‘Jealous’ Over Their Rumored Romance

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Meek Mill has been seriously struggling since Nicki Minaj and Nas have gotten together, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Is he still trying to win his ex back even after their tumultuous breakup?

Meek Mill has reportedly been in a major rough patch since he heard his ex Nicki Minaj, 34, has been hanging with Nas, 43. “Meek, 30, might act like he doesn’t care about Nicki and who she’s hanging with, but for someone who ‘doesn’t care’ he’s always creeping on her social, so yeah, of course he does,” a source close to Nicki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Nicki and Nas have been slowly getting closer after her super dramatic split from Meek in January.

“You know the Nas rumors must be driving Meek insane, and you bet he’s jealous,” the insider continued. “Meek is always doing shit to try and get Nicki’s attention, so even though he publicly acts like he’s over her, he’s clearly isn’t.” The rapper definitely seemed to hiding his feelings if he has been missing Nicki. He’s reportedly been buying jewelry for other girls! Has it all been to get back at Nicki?

“Meek has history with Nas, so the fact Nicki’s getting with him of all people has gotta sting like crazy,” the source told us. In the meantime, Nas has reportedly been super into Nicki. “Nicki and Nas talk every day, and see each other a lot—they’re getting really close, but Nicki wants to take her time and not rush things,” a source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s still stinging from the Meek break-up, so she doesn’t want to jump straight into another serious relationship.” Nas reportedly has been happy to go at Nicki’s pace, which was super sweet of him. “He’s had a thing for her for years, so he’s just glad he’s getting time with her,” the insider said.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meek could ever win Nicki back? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

