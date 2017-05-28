Nas Would Love To Date Nicki Minaj ‘Officially’ — He Wants To Make Her Happy

Courtesy of Instagram

Nicki Minaj has made it clear that she and Nas are having a good time together (even enjoying ‘sleepovers’ at his house), but she’s not looking to seriously date a man any time soon. However, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Nas wants to make their romance official!

“Nas and Nicki [Minaj] aren’t going out publicly, they’re not at that stage yet, they’re just hanging right now,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They hang at each other’s pads or at the recording studio. Nas would love to wine and dine Nicki, give her the full treatment, but she’s keeping it cool for now. Of course Nas would love to date Nicki officially, he’s made that crystal clear to her, but he’s happy, and making do, with the way things are for now.”

Nicki, 34, revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on May 23 that she and Nas, 43, are enjoying “sleepovers,” but that is all at the moment.“We didn’t do the [nasty] because I’m just chillin’ right now,” she said on Ellen, confirming that she’s “celibate” at the moment. Based on what we’ve heard, it seems Nicki is definitely still feeling the sting from her messy split from Meek Mill, 30, back in January, and doesn’t want a serious relationship yet. Click here to see pictures of Nicki and Meek.

A source close to Nicki previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Nas and Nicki talk every day and definitely have a “strong connection,” but we don’t know if that will be enough to get Nicki to take their relationship to the next level — at least right now. However that insider revealed Nas doesn’t mind and is “happy to take things at Nicki’s pace for now.” Apparently he’s “had a thing for her for years” so he’s happy with what they have right now. Aw!

HollywoodLifers, would you love to see Nas and Nicki “officially” get together? Give us all your thoughts below!

