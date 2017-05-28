Kylie Jenner Ignoring Tyga’s ‘Sweet & Bitter’ Texts — She’s All About Travis Scott

Image Courtesy of NBA

It’s been a while since Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up and in that time she’s become super cozy with new beau Travis Scott. While Ky is enjoying her new romance, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tyga won’t stop texting her, but she isn’t writing back!

“Tyga’s texted and messaged Kylie [Jenner] a number of times, but she’s totally ignoring him, as that ship has sailed as far as she’s concerned — she’s all about Travis [Scott],” an insider close to Khloe Kardashian told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga had his chance and he blew it. Kylie says he’s like a little boy compared to Travis, who she says is ‘all man.’ Tyga’s messages started out sweet enough, but he’s also sent a few spiteful ones. Kylie just rolls with it though, she thinks it’s just more evidence of how immature and bitter he is.”

The 19-year-old lip kit mogul and the 27-year-old rapper broke up in March and news of the split broke in early April. Not long after that, Kylie was spotted hanging with the 25-year-old “Pick Up the Phone” singer at the 2017 Coachella Music Festival during the weekend of April 14, and they have been pretty much inseparable ever since. Click here to see pics of Tyga and Kylie.

Multiple sources have reported that Kylie loves how different Travis is from Tyga, and that she has officially moved on from her long time love. So the fact that this insider says the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan won’t even respond to Tyga’s texts anymore is not unbelievable at all. After all, Tyga even wrote what is OBVIOUSLY a diss track about her after the breakup — which, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Kylie found completely hysterical — so would she really have a reason to talk to him?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie made the right decision when she hooked up with Travis after she and Tyga split? Do you think Travis is better for her than Tyga was? Give us all your thoughts below!

