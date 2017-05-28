‘KUWTK’ Recap: Rob Commits To Working On His Relationship With Blac Chyna

Courtesy of E!

It had been weeks since Rob Kardashian saw Blac Chyna in person, but on the May 28 episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ he made a real effort to form a friendship with the mother of his child. Plus, Kourtney made a giant realization about her relationship with Scott Disick.

Rob Kardashian has a long way to go before he gets his life back on track, but on the May 28 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians he worked hard on his body and his relationship with Blac Chyna. He revealed they had not seen each other in weeks, but he changed all that when he stopped by one of Blac’s photo shoots to show some support. Awkwardly, he walked in on her naked, but it’s not like it was anything he hadn’t seen before. The effort he put in was noticed, and together, he and Blac Chyna were able to go to a doctor’s appointment with little Dream — and they didn’t even fight with each other. That’s progress, if you ask us! Rob also got some advice from his mom, Kris Jenner, on how to remain friends with an ex, as she did with Rob’s dad, Robert Kardashian. Maybe with the advice he got from her, Rob and Chyna can remain friends and stay civil for the sake of their child.

In other KUWTK news, Kourtney really struggled with making decisions this week. First, she turned down a trip to NY with Kim during New York Fashion Week. That obviously irked Kim, who was then forced to pay for their hotel room and plane ride all on her own (how will she survive?). But then, Kourtney failed at a game Khloe made up for her, in which she was tasked with answering questions at a rapid pace. And finally, Kourtney nearly “killed” her mom in a mock fire emergency, when she couldn’t make a decision as to how to save her. All this led to a realization by Kourtney that she was co-dependent with Scott and relied way too much on him to make most of her decisions for her. So for the future, Kourtney said she’s going to work hard at following her heart and making decisions more quickly.

Furthermore, Kylie celebrated the opening of her pop-up shop in NYC, while Kanye showed off his new fashion line during New York Fashion Week. Watch a quick run-through of the episode below! And to see more pics from Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, click here.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s episode of KUWTK? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.