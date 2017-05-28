Kourtney Bans Scott Disick From Seeing The Kids After Wild Cannes Trip

REX/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian has reached her absolute limit after Scott Disick’s wild behavior in Cannes! She decided he can’t see their kids anymore, according to a heartbreaking new report! Do you think that will make him get sober?

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly had enough of Scott Disick’s partying lifestyle in Cannes. The 38 year-old mother of their three children together has reportedly banned Scott from seeing them until he gets his act together, according to TMZ. Scott, 33, has been off the wagon and using drugs and alcohol again, sources close to Kourt and Scott told the news outlet. She reportedly won’t let him near Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2, until he gets sober again.

“What she is upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind. One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on,” a source close to the family previously told E!. Kourtney’s entire family has reportedly been extremely upset over Scott’s behavior. “It’s unfair to the three kids and it’s really disappointing considering Scott had made a lot of progress. To throw it all away like this is very concerning,” the insider explained.

Kourtney banned Scott from their kids in 2015 and even put him on the “do not enter” list of their gated community! He couldn’t see his children for a month. The protective mother reportedly felt like she needed to do the same thing again after Scott was seen with five different women including Bella Thorne, 19, Chloe Bartoli, 26, and several others. Kourt reportedly called Scott a few weeks ago after his friends told her they were worried about him. Scott still didn’t seek treatment and obviously decided to travel to Cannes instead.

