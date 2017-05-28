Kim Kardashian ‘Begging’ Sister Khloe To Be Her Surrogate For Baby Number 3

Courtesy of Bravo

Kim Kardashian is looking to Plan B when it comes to having baby number three. On ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen, the reality star confessed that she’s been ‘begging’ younger sister Khloe to be her surrogate if she can’t conceive naturally.

If there’s one person who can get the dirt from Kim Kardashian, 36, it’s Andy Cohen! On the May 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the reality star once again addressed her one and only wish to have a third baby. When a member of the audience asked if she is still trying to get pregnant, Kim confessed that she’s been “begging” Khloe Kardashian, 32, to be her surrogate because conceiving naturally is “not looking good” for her. We can’t blame the mother-of-two for exploring Plan B, especially after doctors warned her that a third pregnancy could be seriously dangerous to her health.

On a lighter note, because tonight’s episode was pre-taped last Sunday, Kim was still gearing up to celebrate the most important week of her life — her third wedding anniversary. This is going to sound really crazy but it’s already been THREE years since the mother-of-two tied the knot with Kanye West in Florence, Italy over the summer. Their wedding was one of the biggest and most exclusive events of 2014, but even if you didn’t receive an invitation, a never-before-seen video surfaced online of the rapper and the reality star having their first dance as husband and wife to John Legend‘s “All Of Me.”

The typically larger-than-life couple surprisingly celebrated their anniversary in the most low-hey way, by taking daughter North to Disneyland in Anaheim. But don’t let the family’s relaxed day confuse you, this anniversary is actually more important than any other. Why? Because the lovebirds have overcome SO much this past year, from the traumatic Parisian robbery to the hip-hop star’s UCLA hospitalization. “There was plenty of collateral damage that stemmed from those episodes that threw their relationship in a bit of a tailspin,” a source tells HollywoodlLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “but they are now looking at this anniversary as sort of a rebirth.” Baby number 3 would certainly be a great anniversary gift!

HollywoodLifers, did you enjoy Kim’s Watch What Happens Live episode? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.