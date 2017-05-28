Joseline Livid At Stevie J Over PDA Pic With Estelita — ‘Once A Cheater Always A Cheater’

Courtesy of Instagram

Don’t play me for a fool! After seeing Stevie J cozying up to his voluptuous new artist Estelita Quintero, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that Joseline Hernandez is ticked. The Puerto Rican Princess is convinced her ex is mixing business with pleasure!

Joseline Hernandez, 30, refuses to play second fiddle to ANY woman. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star is livid after her seeing her baby daddy Stevie J, 45, cuddling close to his sexy new artist Estelita Quintero on May 26. Now, the romance rumors are really rubbing her the wrong way. “The Puerto Rican Princess was beyond pissed about the photo,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks it’s disrespectful for Stevie to be all over his supposed ‘client’ on social media. At this point, she expects nothing less from him.”

“Stevie swears blind that there’s nothing going on between him and Estelita and that it’s strictly business,” our insider added. “However, Jos isn’t buying it—because, like, once a cheater always a cheater, right? He cheated on Mimi [Faust] with her, so why wouldn’t he cheat on her with Estelita?” Shortly after welcoming a precious baby girl into the world, Joseline and Stevie reportedly called it quits again after several blowout arguments. Most recently, Stevie claimed that Joseline assaulted him by throwing steaming hot mushrooms at his face on May 10.

“It all started over Estelita. They started fighting over her and it escalated. Joseline’s accusing him of sleeping with Estelita, she says she has the receipts,” the insider said. With the sizzling salsa artist now regularly appearing on L&HH, it’s taking the tension to new levels. “Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman. Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up, but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

Joseline isn’t the only one questioning Stevie’s intentions with Estelita. On the May 22 episode, Mimi, Tammy Rivera and Rasheeda enjoy a girls pizza date and they surprisingly invite the Panamanian Goddess. Mimi immediately takes notice of the curvaceous beauty and she’s got her suspicions. She even warned Estelita that Joseline may meddle in their business, but time will tell!

