Harry Styles Calls ‘Severely Injured’ Manchester Victim On The Phone & Says He Loves Her

Harry Styles called up a young fan who was sadly victim of the tragic Manchester bombing! The ‘Sign Of The Times’ singer spoke with Freya Lewis as she lay in the hospital and their conversation will absolutely warm your heart!

Harry Styles totally made Freya Lewis‘ family’s entire day when he called the 14 year-old in the hospital. She had sadly been one of the victims in the Manchester bombing attack at Ariana Grande’s concert on May 22. Freya’s family has been updating her progress on a blog from her school Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and Sixth Form College. “Firstly, Freya came around enough from sedation to look at her Dad, blow him a kiss and smile. Then Dad cried. ‘What could surpass that? I know you are thinking,” they wrote on May 27. “Secondly, the phone rang, and it was Harry Styles. Freya woke up, Harry said he loved her, she said she loved him, then Dad said he loved him!!”

Isn’t that the most touching thing! The hospital where Freya has been treated praised Harry’s kindness. “The PICU unit at Manchester Childrens Hospital has just been given a lift like you can not imagine! Harry, we salute you sir, Holmes Chapel is very proud of you!!!!” the blog said. Freya suffered fractures, lacerations and burns from shrapnel from the bombing and has had surgery. Her friend Nell Jones was tragically one of the 22 victims who lost their lives in the horrific attack.

There has been an outpouring of support and grief for the 22 victims who died and 64 injured. Ariana has bravely scheduled a benefit concert for June 4, according to TMZ. The 23 year-old singer reportedly has been chatting with more to megastars like Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Brown, and more to join her if their schedules allow it.

HollywoodLifers, how sweet was it of Harry to call Freya? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

