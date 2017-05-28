Guadalajara Vs. Tigres UANL Game 2 Live Stream: Watch The Liga MX Clausura Finale

Rex/Shutterstock

It all comes down to this! Guadalajara hosts Tigres UANL in the final leg of the 2017 Clausura tournament on May 28. The Chivas will look to claim victory, but Tigres will not make it easy. Kick off is around 7:06 PM ET so don’t miss this epic finale!

The first leg of the 2017 Clausura final was better than any Liga MX fan could have hoped for. Tigres UANL, and a packed Estadio Universitario, welcomed C.D. Guadalajara and these two Mexican teams fought to a dramatic 2-2 tie. Now, the series heads to the Chivas’ home of Estadio Chivas. With neither side getting an advantage in the first meeting, there’s no excuse for holding back. Any kind of mistake could cost a team a match — and the title. Expect both squads to go full-force to win this Liga MX championship.

For a moment, it looked as if the Chivas were about to score a major upset over Tigres. UANL, who have dominated the Clausura tournament, were scoreless for most of the game, while Guadalajara’s Alan Pulido, 26, and Rodolfo Pizarro, 23, found the net before the end of the first half, per ESPN FC. In both cases, Tigres goaltender Nahuel Guzman, 31, made the critical error, blocking a shot on goal by “punching” the ball away instead of catching it. Alan and Rodolfo were both at the right place at the right time to capitalize, kicking the deflected ball back into the net.

Facing a horrible 0-2 loss, it was up to Andre-Pierre Gignac, 31, to save the day. He came in at the 85 th minute, launching the ball from 12 yards away, into the back of the Chivas net. He scored the equalizer three minutes later, launching a shot that went by goalie Rodolfo Cota, 29, to tie the game. Gignac is the best player in the league and you can never lose concentration [against him],” Chivas coach Matias Almeyda, 43, said after the game, per ESPN FC. Indeed.

Because the first leg ended in a draw, the rules for this final match are interesting. If the score is tied at the end of the 90 minutes, the match goes into extra-time. If neither side is able to win it with the added minutes, then it will go into a shootout. Talk about bringing the drama. Could the cup slip through the Chivas fingers (hooves?) because of a missed shoot-out kick? Or will Tigres’ hard work be for nothing, all because of one lucky block. If this second game results in another tie, it’ll come down to a nail-biter of a finish!

