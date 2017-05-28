Emmy Rossum Marries ‘Mr. Robot’ Creator Sam Esmail In ‘Intimate’ NYC Ceremony

REX/Shutterstock

Sorry boys, Emmy Rossum is officially off the market! The ‘Shameless’ actress reportedly married longterm beau, and creator of TV series ‘Mr. Robot,’ Sam Esmail over Memorial Day Weekend in a gorgeous New York City ceremony fit for a princess.

Huge congratulations are in order for Emmy Rossum, 30, and Sam Esmail, 39. The newlyweds tied the knot on May 28 in an “intimate” New York City ceremony after two years of dating, according to People. Prior to walking down the isle, the Shameless actress and the Mr. Robot creator posed for photos under the Brooklyn Bridge by the waterfront and strolled through the neighborhood hand-in-hand. The beautiful bridge wore an all-white dress designed by Carolina Herrera with sheer, lacy sleeves and a slit down the back. She accessorized with champagne-colored pumps and a clutch to match. Sam looked ruggedly handsome in a navy blue suit.

On Friday night the lovebirds celebrated the start of their new chapter by going out on the town with a group of friends. The evening started with a romantic dinner in the Big Apple and ended with cocktails. Emmy sizzled in a vibrant, form-fitting red cocktail dress that accentuated her petite frame. Emmy must have been dreaming about her wedding day for a long time, as she put so much thought into every detail. Back in December, the Phantom Of The Opera star already confirmed that Carolina was going to design her dress — but she refused to reveal any other details.“Yeah, she’ll be making it. That’s all I’ll say,” she teased to E!.

We seriously couldn’t be any happier for Emmy’s fairytale wedding and happily ever after with Sam! For the past two years the comedic screenwriter has been her rock, through good times and bad. As we previously told you, the brunette beauty was reportedly robbed of antique jewelry that cost up to $150,000 during a Los Angeles home invasion in late March. Thankfully she was in NYC at the time of the dangerous break-in and was left untouched! Hopefully there are only happy times ahead for Emmy and Sam!

HollywoodLifers, doesn’t a Spring wedding in NYC sound so romantic?! Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.