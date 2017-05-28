REX/Shutterstock

Think you know the lyrics to every song on the radio? If that’s the case, you might have to help out these top Hollywood singers who totally went blank on stage and botched their performances. It’s happened to Justin Bieber, Adele, Kanye West, and MORE!

Embarrassing, much? The latest singer to forget the lyrics to his own song is Justin Bieber, who tried singing along to “Despacito” in Spanish and completely messed up the words in front of a live audience. He covered by singing blah, blah, blah instead which is pretty hilarious. Believe it or not, botching the lyrics in the middle of a performance is more common than you think as it’s happened to SO many musicians we love. Like Adele, for example, who dropped the F-bomb 30 seconds into her concert in 2011 when she forgot the words to “Chasing Pavements.” She sweetly laughed into the microphone and started the song over.

Even self-proclaimed creative genius Kanye West fumbled the lyrics — and it’s happened at least THREE different times. In 2009, he forgot the words to “Good Wife” at the SXSW Music festival, in 2015 he messed up a line from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and just recently he recovered from a mistake made on Saturday Night Live while singing “Ultra Lightbeam.” The rapper hummed instead. A similar situation happened to Miley Cyrus back in 2009 when she performed “Fly On The Wall” live on Ant and Dec’s Takeaway.

But wait — the list goes on! In honor of Ariana Grande‘s brave and empowering decision to perform a benefit concert in Manchester, check out this funny video of her singing “Right There” in 2013. Only a few seconds into her performance, the pop star adorably giggles and looks off to the side in confusion. “I forgot the words to the songs,” she confesses to someone offstage. Her voice is so beautiful though that even her humming sounded AMAZING. Other celebs who forgot their lyrics include Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Cheryl Crow, and Iggy Azalea!

HollywoodLifers, have you ever witness a celebrity forgetting their own lyrics at a concert?

