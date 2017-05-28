C.D. Guadalajara Defeats Tigres UANL 2-1 To Win Liga MX 2017 Clausura

Rex/Shutterstock

Victory! The finish to Liga MX’s exciting 2017 Clausura tournament is one for the history books. Tigres UANL met C.D. Guadalajara in the final leg on May 28 and with everything on the line, it was Guadalajara who walked away with the cup!

It was a prime example of the finest soccer Liga MX has to offer, as two of its best teams – Tigres UANL and C.D. Guadalajara (aka Chivas) – faced off in a match that would crown the 2017 Clausura champion. After the first leg ended in a draw, it was up to both sides to try their hardest to win this match. Anything less would result in heartbreak. It all came down to the final seconds on May 28. Tigres was only trailing by one goal for the majority of the game, but just before the end, Guadalajara scored a second point! Just when all hope looked lost for Tigres they scored their first goal near the end of the second half.

Tigres entered this match with their eyes on the prize, as the Club de Fútbol Tigres de la Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León wanted to win back-to-back Liga MX titles. Tigres claimed the 2016 Apertura tournament, which started in the start at the 2016-17 Liga MX season, defeating Club America in the final. Tigres, who dominated the Liquilla leading up to the final, were the heavy favorites to claim the 2017 Clausura title, but the Chivas had a few tricks up their sleeves.

Guadalajara made it to the finals on the strength of their regular season record and not their performance in the Liquilla. The Chivas finished the quarterfinals tied with Atlas on aggregate (1-1) but because they finished higher in the Liga MX standings, they were given the tie-breaker. The same applied when they met Toluca in the semifinals. After two legs, the Chivas were tied 2-2 on aggregate with the Diablos Rojos. Yet, because Guadalajara finished ahead of Toluca (by goal differential, mind you) in the pre-Clausura standings, they advanced. Mostly everyone predicted the Chivas to fall to the Tigres. Yet, they scored twice in the first leg, putting Tigres’ back against the wall.

It was Andre-Pierre Gignac, 31, who saved the first leg for Tigres, scoring twice in less than five minutes to force the game into a 2-2 draw. After witnessing this performance, Chivas coach Matias Almeyda, 43, called his opponent the best player in Liga MX, according to ESPN FC, but that “there are 90 minutes left and I have a team of warriors.” Both teams should be proud of being “warriors” in this final. They should rest easy – but they shouldn’t get too comfy. The 2017 Apertura starts in July and runs until December. From there, it’s the 2018 Clausura season. So, congratulations to the winners! Enjoy the victory while you can because it’ll soon be time to go back to work.

Who did you want to win the 2017 Clausura, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.