Ooh la la! Cardi B looked nothing short of incredible in a sheer jumpsuit in a fabulous performance photo that she shared! You’ll be amazed at her stunning new look with her fire engine red hair!

Cardi B has always known how to put on a show and her latest Instagram proved it! The 24 year-old rocked it out in a glamorous sheer black jumpsuit with strategically placed embellishments over her nipples that crept up her neck. She completed her already stellar look with a sleek top knot so everyone could see her bright crimson red hair. Cardi looked like she was totally owning the moment as she belted into the microphone.

Cardi’s career has totally taken off. She’s nominated for two BET Awards! The Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best New Artist nominee reportedly has been considering bringing her rumored beau Offset, 22. She’s reportedly worried about making their public debut on a red carpet that big. “Cardi B is going back and forth on if she and Offset should walk the red carpet together at the BET Awards,” a source explained previously to HollywoodLife.com. “She wants to make it official,” but “she’s also worried that if they walk the carpet together, it could take the shine away from her career. She just can’t decide.”

Her romance with the Migos member has reportedly been going super great, but Cardi has some MAJOR hesitations about walking down the aisle. “I don’t ever want to get married. I used to think I did, but now I changed my mind, it’s like what’s the point? I got engaged before, I was really going to get married, but no not anymore,” she shared with her followers on Instagram.

