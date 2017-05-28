Bernice Burgos Confident She’s A Better Fit For T.I. Than Tiny — She’s ‘Hotter & Funnier’

Courtesy of Instagram

Bernice Burgos has been sick of hiding her love for T.I., HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! She wants to bring their relationship out of the shadows because she’s done with the Tiny drama! How does she hope to snag T.I. for good?

Bernice Burgos has always known she’s got it going on and she reportedly is over keeping her reported relationship with T.I. on the down low. “Bernice knows she’s a way better fit for Tip that Tiny, she’s hotter, funnier, smarter, and way sexier, so she doesn’t get why he’s still tip toeing around,” a source close to Bernice told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The 36 year-old rapper has reportedly been trying to keep Bernice and his soon-to-be ex wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, happy. Bernice reportedly has had enough.

“She’s just getting on with her life,” the insider continued, “and yeah, if her hanging out and partying with random hot dudes makes Tip jealous, then all the better!” Bernice has totally been living it up and doing super fun club appearances. Obviously her photos have been nothing but non-stop sexy! She reportedly has decided to make the most of her club gigs to drive T.I. crazy while he’s on tour.

“She really loves to rub it in T.I.’s face, get him worked up, and show him what he’s missing out on,” a source close to Bernice previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “She’s likely not going to see Tip for a while, as he’s off on his Hustle Gang tour,” the insider said so Bernice has been posting pics of “her looking hot with good looking guys all over her.” T.I. could not have been a fan of that, but that’s exactly what Bernice wants. “She’s trying to play a little hard to get when it comes to Tip, though she totally sucks at it, truth be told.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Bernice are meant to be? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.