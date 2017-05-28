Bernice Burgos Has Her Choice Of Smoking Hot Men But She’s ‘Beyond Crazy’ About T.I.

REX/Shutterstock/Instagram

Bernice Burgos has her choice of plenty potential suitors, including Chris Brown, but she only has eyes for T.I. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she’s ‘crazy’ about the rapper and isn’t interested in anybody else. Sorry, boys!

Bernice Burgos is the newest, freshest, and hottest meat on the market right now! Everyone wants a piece of her, especially Chris Brown who thinks she’s sexy AF, but that doesn’t matter to her because she’s totally set her heart on T.I., 36. “Bernice’s social media is burning up with messages from guys begging to take her out,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has her choice of smokin’ hot men but only wants T.I. That being said, she’s trying to act cool with him because playing hard to get might be the best way to reel him in. It’s tough though because she’s beyond crazy about him.”

Unfortunately, the “Whatever You Like” rapper doesn’t have the exact same outlook on their romance. He definitely likes Bernice and enjoys her company, but he still feels the need to keep her on the down low around Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Because T.I.’s head is buried in work and making new tracks at the record studio, he doesn’t want more drama to arise with his estranged wife. “He doesn’t need another headache,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us, adding, “He’s trying to focus on his music and tour.” His forthcoming album, The Dime Trap, is set to come out later this year.

It’s driving Bernice absolutely crazy that her man is still walking on eggshells nearly half a year after going public with his Tiny divorce. Their heartbreaking split feels like the end of an era for so many fans who watched their series The Family Hustle on VH1 for YEARS. In the emotional series finale, the singers mutually agree that they’ve grown apart and don’t have that much in common anymore. Bernice’s name stays out of their conversation, but we’re willing to bet she’s a factor in his decision.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bernice and T.I. make a good couple? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.