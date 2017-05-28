Backgrid

New city, who dis? Upon returning to Los Angeles on May 27, Bella Thorne looked happier than ever strolling around town in her sweats after dumping a heavy-drinking Scott Disick in Cannes a few days ago. Maybe the fancy life wasn’t for her after all.

Bella Thorne, 19, was the first to admit that the “fancy life” in Cannes wasn’t her cup of tea. Now that she’s returned to Los Angeles, the Famous In Love actress is back in her comfort zone and can do all the things that make her happy — none of which include Scott Disick, 34, in any way. After an emotional few days in the South of France, Bella was spotted smiling from ear to ear while running errands in comfy, blue sweatpants and a baggy, polka-dot shirt. Let this be a message to all of Scott’s international conquests — YOU CAN HAVE HIM! It seems the former Disney star couldn’t care less about Ella Ross, Chloe Bartoli, and Maggie Petrova now that’s removed herself from that scene.

Knowing Scott’s history with women, Bella was hesitant to fly with him to Cannes in the first place. But somehow he convinced her. The unlikely duo wound up having a lot of fun together, sipping rosé on the patio and cuddling in their swimsuits. Unfortunately the blonde beauty’s vacation took a heartbreaking turn when she saw pictures of Scott hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, Chloe. Making matters even worse, the gorgeous girls kept on coming and he wasn’t shy about them at all. So far we’ve counted FIVE different hookups, which is something Bella isn’t into.

Contrary to her party girl image, Bella is actually a relationship girl. She was honest about that with the father-of-three and he told her that he felt the same. “At first Scott painted himself as being interested in a serious relationship as well,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The next thing she knows, he’s got his arm wrapped around Chloe. Scott denied that anything happened between them but Bella wasn’t born yesterday.” Smart cookie!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella is happier with Scott, or without him?

