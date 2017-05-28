Bella Thorne Confesses She Wants To Marry Charlie Day After Fizzled Scott Romance

It’s official — Bella Thorne, 19, is in love with a married man. After a brief romance with Scott Disick, 34, in Cannes, she took to Twitter on May 27 to profess her feelings for Charlie Day, a 41-year-old ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ star who has been married to his wife for over a decade.

Guess who has a thing for older men? Bella Thorne, 19, is moving on after her (very) brief fling with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, 34, and setting her sights on a new man. The only problem is this love interest just happens to be a happily married man — with a kid. On May 27, just a few days after returning from her fling with Scott at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, the starlet confessed she’s in love with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Charlie Day, 41. Luckily, it seems these feelings are one-sided. Click here to see pics of Scott and Bella in Cannes.

Can I just marry Charlie day. I just fucking love that weirdo — bella thorne (@bellathorne) May 28, 2017

“Can I just marry Charlie day,” the Famous in Love star tweeted on May 27. “I just f**king love that weirdo.” Now, we totally understand where Bella is coming from, as Charlie is absolutely adorable and hilarious on Sunny, where he plays a character of the same name who is, honestly, a complete weirdo. However, we should point out that telling the world you love a married guy isn’t the smartest move. And we think Charlie’s wife of 10 years, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, 38, would agree with us. Although, she is a pretty hilarious actress (a regular guest star on her husband’s show) who can definitely take a joke. So maybe she and Charlie (and their 5-year-old son Russell) would find Bella’s confession hysterical.

Seriously, we totally get that Bella is kidding, and definitely not interested in a married guy. She may not be interested in anyone at the moment after her romance with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star fizzled out so quickly. The actress flew with Scott to the South of France, but got more than she bargained for when he allegedly hooked up with FIVE other women at the festival, including Ella Ross, Chloe Bartoli, and Maggie Petrova. Bella left Scott and was back in the states yesterday, May 27.

