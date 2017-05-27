Indianapolis 500: When Is It & How To Watch The Epic Formula 1 Race

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Off and running! The 101st Indianapolis 500 moves the race into a new century when it goes down on May 28. We’ve got the details on when it starts and how to watch coverage of Formula One’s greatest competition.

Formula One’s best drivers and there teams are gearing up for the 101st running of the 2017 Indianapolis 500. The race always goes down the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, so this year it takes place on May 28. The 33 gentlemen will start their engines at 12:14pm EST and five minutes later the race gets underway when the green flag waves at 12:19pm EST. ABC will begin live TV coverage of the race festivities starting at 11am EST, so you can tune in and watch Bebe Rexha, 27, sing the National Anthem as well as the driver introductions prior to the big event. If you’re not near a TV, you can live stream the action online on ESPN’s site. The race goes for 200 laps around Indy’s iconic track, so kick back with your favorite snacks and beverages because the spectacle usually lasts three hours.

Over 300,000 fans will pack the stands to watch one of the most competitive racing fields in years. Scott Dixon, 36, won the pole position after putting in a four lap average speed of 232.164 mph, the fastest in 21 years Arie Luyendyk set the record in 1996 with an incredible at 236.986. The 36-year-old won the race back in 2008 and he’s the odds on favorite to finally win again nearly a decade later, with Vegas odds putting him at 6-1 to take it. Defending champ Alexander Rossi, 25, qualified in third after posting a speed of 231.487, just behind Ed Carpenter, 36, who is in the second position.

It’s going to be a tough battle though, as the likes of three-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, 42, 2012 champ and IndyCar Series winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, 36, as well as famed vets like Juan Pablo Montoya, 43, Marco Andretti, 30, and Tony Kanaan, 42, are all in the hunt to take the checkered flag.

