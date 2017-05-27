French Open 2017: When Are The Matches & How To Watch The Tennis Major

Image Courtesy of Roland-Garros

The clay court of French Open is such a test for tennis’ greatest players. We’ve got all the details on when the best matches are and how you can watch the grand slam event.

The opening round of the French Open gets underway on Sun. May 28 and it’s going to be a long quest until the Women’s final on June 10 and the Men’s final on June 11. Four rounds will be played leading up the June 6-7 quarterfinals of the second tennis Grand Slam event of 2017. NBC will air the finals live, and until then you can live stream matches via NBC Sports online as well as the Tennis Channel’s online service. Britain’s Andy Murray, 30, and Germany’s Angelique Kerber, 29, are the top ranked men’s and women’s players heading in to Roland-Garros. Reigning champion Novak Djokovic, 30, could easily repeat, but many tennis fans would love to see clay court legend Rafael Nadal, 30 add a 10th French Open title to his already epic resume.

This could be anyone’s year as the top female tennis player in the world Serena Williams, 35, will be sitting out the event as she’s expecting her first baby with fiance Alex Ohanian, 34. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open back in Jan. 2017, but she’s too far along to play now.

On the men’s side, Roger Federer, 35, announced on May 15 that he would be skipping the French Open and other European clay events on the circuit. “I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward,” he said in a statement. The Swiss sensation has never been as highly skilled on clay surfaces as he is on the grass at Wimbledon and the hard court of the U.S. Open, so it makes sense he wants to stay healthy and focus on those events. He’s won Wimbledon seven times, but has only one French Open victory, winning way back in 2009. He already won the 2017 Australian Open in Jan. so he’s playing at such a high level this late in his career.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the French Open? Who do you think is going to win in 2017?

