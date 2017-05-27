T.I., Tiny & Bernice Burgos: A Full Timeline Of Their Wild Love Triangle

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock, VH1, FOX

There’s been a LOT of drama between T.I., Tiny and Bernice Burgos in the months since Tiny filed for divorce, and if you’re confused about everything that’s gone down, we’re here to help you catch up!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris completely shocked fans when she filed for divorce from her husband of six years, T.I., in December 2016. The couple had been together for 15 years when she made the decision to end the marriage, and their loyal supporters were absolutely devastated. The drama intensified a few months later, though, when it was reported that gorgeous model Bernice Burgos was the reason behind the split. Of course, Bernice has denied ever being the rapper’s “side chick,” but considering the pair were seen again together at the beginning of May, it’s pretty clear there’s something going on between them.

Although T.I. and Bernice haven’t been flaunting their relationship in public, Tiny has made it clear that she’s not a huge fan of her ex’s rebound girl. She’s called Bernice out on social media more than once, and Bernice wasn’t shy about firing back, so it’s turned into a war of words between the women. However, at the end of the day, T.I. and Tiny still have three kids together, so even though they’ve been adamant they’re not getting back together, they’ve spent time with one another for the children’s sake.

In the gallery above is a break down of everything that’s gone down since Tiny filed for divorce in December. From a battle of sexy Instagram photos to date nights and social media feuds, this timeline will catch you up on all the drama in this love triangle, so start clicking through and catch up!

HollywoodLifers, what part of this relationship timeline shocked you the most? Who do you think T.I. will end up with?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.