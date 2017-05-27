Stevie J & Estelita Quintero Feul Romance Rumors With PDA Pic — Is Joseline Ticked?

Courtesy of Instagram

Is Estelita Quintero making moves on Stevie J? You’ll never guess what she captioned her flirty Instagram with her manager that could def make Joseline Hernandez super mad!

Whoa there! Estelita Quintero looked super cozy with Stevie J, 45, in her Instagram and they totally sparked rumors that something more was going on between them. “It was an amazing night, my manager and I. #dangerzone,” she captioned her pic. Could things have really been over between Stevie and Joseline Hernandex, 30? She could not have been happy if she’s seen the picture! The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars reportedly called it quits again after several blowout arguments. ““They broke up again,” a source close to Joseline previously told HollywoodLife.com.

“It all started over Estelita. They started fighting over her and it escalated. Joseline’s accusing of sleeping with Estelita, she says she has the receipts,” the insider said. Stevie’s new protégé has reportedly been driving Joseline crazy since she first appeared on Love & Hip Hop. “Joseline had a very hard time watching the latest episode because Stevie was bringing Estelita around like she was his woman. Stevie warned Joseline that it was coming up but that still didn’t fully prepare her, she got very emotional watching him with Estelita,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com.

Things reportedly got so bad between Stevie and Joseline, they couldn’t even appear on the Wendy Williams Show together! “It was Stevie that didn’t want to be on stage with her,” the source revealed. “She says he’s scared of her calling him out on all his dirty deeds and he should be.” Joseline has got to be dealing with a ton of stress between all this drama with Stevie and Estelita and her new little baby Bonnie Bella! Hopefully she and Stevie can work together as parents no matter what happens in their relationship.

