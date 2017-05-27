Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: Angelina & Brad’s Daughter Turns 11 — Happy Birthday

REX/Shutterstock

Can you believe it? Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Brad & Angelina’s 1st biological child, is one year older! Turning the big 1-1 on May 27, the youngster’s grown a lot in the past year. And while the past few months haven’t been easy for her & her fam, Shiloh’s also had some fun times. Take a look back with us here!

Happy b-day, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt! Brad Pitt, 53, and Angelina Jolie‘s, 41, beautiful daughter officially turned 11 years old on May 27, and we cannot believe how fast time is flying by! This past year has definitely been a whirlwind for the tween and her family, but despite her parents’ public split in September, the movie stars have made sure to keep Shiloh and their other five kids their top priority. Thanks to that mindset, Shiloh has still managed to have a fun-filled year! In fact, Shiloh has been coming into her own lately, developing interesting hobbies and even her own personal style. Back in December, Angie helped Shiloh explore photography by taking her to Samy’s Camera in Los Angeles for a sweet one-on-one bonding trip.

“Shiloh is very interested in photography, and Angelina asked to look at some of the vintage cameras,” an insider told US Weekly at the time. “Angelina inspected the cameras from many different angles and was asking questions. Shiloh was listening intently and paying close attention.” The two even ended up purchasing a camera, and apparently Shiloh was very pleased. “Angelina told Shiloh she would love to get her the camera and asked her, ‘Are you satisfied?’ She told Shiloh it even had black and white, which was a nice added feature,” the source added. Maybe she’ll be getting some new photography equipment for her birthday?

But considering Shiloh also has a love for music, maybe she’ll be receiving some type of instrument on her special day. Let’s not forget that just last month, Angie treated her little girl once again — this time to a brand-new Ukulele. Shiloh and her mom hit up Hollywood’s famed Guitar Center to make the purchase, and the two were photographed leaving the store with a ukulele in hand! Even cuter, Shi was already excitedly strumming away on it! Clearly Shiloh has a love for the arts just like her parents.

Not only that though, the 11-year-old also reportedly enjoyed a trip she took with her mom and siblings to a Renaissance Pleasure Faire in Cali earlier this month. Her and her fam apparently spent hours at the carnival, and Shiloh couldn’t get enough of the shows. “Shiloh definitely seemed to be having the most fun,” an onlooker told us EXCLUSIVELY at the time. “She particularly enjoyed the knife throwing act, and had to be pulled away so they could check out the wizard show, which seemed to be Knox’s [8] favorite thing of the day.”

Hopefully Shiloh gets to spend time with her entire family on this special day! We can’t wait to find out how the Jolie-Pitt clan decided to celebrate. Happy birthday, Shiloh!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Shiloh is already 11? Leave your birthday wishes for the b-day girl below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.