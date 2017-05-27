Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Have A ‘Healthy, Loving, Happy’ Relationship

REX/Shutterstock

Listen up Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, we’re sick of hearing about how perfect your relationship is — but only a little bit. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the singers have a ‘healthy, loving, and above all, happy’ romance.

The more we talk about Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, the most convinced we become that true love exists in Hollywood. This is honestly the happiest fans have seen the “It Ain’t Me” singer in a long time (sorry Justin Bieber). “It’s so refreshing to her to be in this healthy, loving, happy relationship — and it’s just so simple,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s all about love, respect, and making each other happy. Selena is truly in heaven, just as she deserves to be!” Ugh, don’t you just wanna stab yourself in the eye after reading that?

Normally not the type to publicly discuss her romances, Selena couldn’t help but gush over The Weeknd in a May 25 interview — and she may have confirmed how serious the two are getting. Speaking on her latest single “Bad Liar,” the brunette beauty confessed that the song is about being in the “honeymoon stage” with someone special. “I’m a sucker for that feeling; It’s the best feeling in the whole world,” she told Power96 Miami. “Bad Liar” has been well received by literally everyone, fans and especially the “Starboy” crooner who loves how hot she looks in the music video.

Because things are going so well between the artists, we have to wonder when they’ll take the next step. Marriage might still be far off in the distance, but what about moving in together? The Weeknd just bought a new $18 million home in Los Angeles that looks absolutely gorgeous. It has a pool, high ceilings, stunning marble tabletops in the kitchen, and a bed that feels like heaven. Why buy such a massive place for just one person? Selena might be moving in!

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you totally jealous of Selena and The Weeknd’s relationship?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.