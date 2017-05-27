Courtesy of Twitter

Selena Gomez truly is The Weeknd’s No. 1 fan! The songstress was spotted moving to the beat with some of her pals at his show in Toronto on May 26 and the way she lip synced to his hit tracks was so adorable!

While The Weekend, 27, was focused on hitting all the right notes on stage at his Toronto show on May 26, his girl Selena Gomez, 24, was in the audience focused on him. The beautiful “Hands To Myself” singer was seen dancing around with her friends, rocking out to The Weeknd’s songs and even singing along with him! One fan captured the adorable Selena sighting with a video that featured Sel and her friends standing in the audience at the show while belting out the lyrics. Selena’s squad surrounded her as they all swayed together and struck their most “intense” facial experiences while locking eyes with the fan’s camera. So hilarious and so cute!

But Selena wasn’t the only one there to support the “Starboy” singer. The Canadian expat brought out Toronto native Drake, 30, to perform “Gyalchaster” with him in front of a screaming crowd at the absolutely packed Air Canada Centre. This isn’t the first time the Canadian “brothers” have met up on one of their tour stops. Back in February it was The Weeknd who crashed Drake’s show in Germany! And guess who was there then too? That’s right, Miss Selena! Click here to see pictures of Selena with The Weeknd vs. Justin Bieber.

The couple has the most adorable history of supporting each other at performances and every time we see them together at a show it warms our hearts. The night of this show, a fan (who clearly had some VIP access) snapped a selfie with the adorable pair backstage and the excited looks on their faces prove just how happy they are to be together in this environment. Check out the picture above and the video of Selena singing with her buddies below!

Selena with friends at The Weeknd's concert in Toronto pic.twitter.com/Nyg2cbz0lt — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) May 27, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd’s adorable way of supporting each other at concerts? Give us all your thoughts below!

