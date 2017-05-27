Scott Disick Worried Younes Is Replacing Him On ‘KUWTK’: Stealing ‘Career & Woman’?

REX/Shutterstock/Splash News

There goes the green-eyed monster! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Scott Disick is worried Kourtney Kardashian’s new man, Younes Bendjima, is moving in and not only ‘taking’ her away from him, but is going to snag his spot on the family’s show as well!

“Scott [Disick] is not happy about Kourtney [Kardashian] seeing Younes [Bendjima], at all,” a source close to Kourt’s sis Khloe Kardashian, 32, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He hates the thought of Kourtney having moved on, even if he’s been with multitudes of women. It’s total double standards [sic], and Kourtney has told him so, in no uncertain terms. It’s absolutely none of Scott’s business who she sees, quite frankly.” Click here to see pictures of Scott’s most scandalous flings.

Kourtney, 38, appeared to be having an amazing time with Younes, 23, recently at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Our source says her trip didn’t go unnoticed by Scott, 34, as he was also in town, getting cozy with 19-year-old Bella Thorne (who he then dropped for yet another woman). “Scott has never met Younes in person, but they have some mutual friends, and Scott has been asking around everyone [sic], trying to rake up some dirt,” the source continued. “Scott hates seeing Kourtney with a much hotter, younger guy than him, it’s killing him. Scott is extremely vain, and likes to think he’s the hottest guy out there, but one look at Younes is all you need to know that that’s really not the case.”

“Scott is also super worried about all the rumors that Younes is going to replace him on [Keeping Up with the Kardashians], in fact, that’s probably bothering him the most right now,” the insider said. “Not only has this super hot dude stolen ‘his woman’ but he’s also stealing his career!” Well, Scott can’t really complain on either count, seeing as he has messed with Kourt’s heart more than once and the Kardashians have every right to kick him off if they want to. Though if that happens we don’t think he’ll be totally cut off from the family, as he is the father of Kourtney’s three children!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Scott’s feelings toward Younes and how he believes he might take his place, not just with Kourt, but on Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Give us all your thoughts below!

