Backgrid

Mambo number FIVE! Scott Disick has had a little Bella Thorne, Chloe Bartoli, Ella Ross, and Maggie Petrova in his life. We can’t even believe we’re saying this, but the party boy managed to squeeze in ANOTHER make out session with a model-esque girl.

Forget sheep, Scott Disick, 34, counts his scandalous Cannes hookups to help him fall asleep. The reality star, who has only been partying in the South of France for a few days, has racked up a list of four girls — actress Bella Thorne, ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli, UK model Ella Ross, and fashion blogger Maggie Petrova. Just when we thought that number couldn’t get any higher, he’s spotted making out with a FIFTH chick on the patio of his rented villa in the French Riviera. Her identity hasn’t been confirmed yet but she looks like all his other conquests. Tall, skinny, and looks annoyingly sexy in a bikini.

Some may say the father-of-three is totally living the dream life surrounded by so many hotties in a foreign country, but back home in the real world, he may have hell to pay with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian. Not only is Scott embarrassing himself, he’s also painting a horrible image for Reign, Penelope, and Mason. “What she’s upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on.” It sounds like Scott’s attempts to make her jealous have failed. Big time.

While the hunk was cuddling up to Bella and grabbing her boob in public, Kourtney was too busy romancing new boyfriend Younes Bendjima. But what makes the Famous In Love star different than the rest of his babes is that she predicted he would jump ship from hookup to hookup — and she’s not into that! Contrary to popular belief, Bella reportedly ditched SCOTT. Not the other way around. You go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott’s Cannes behavior? Are you surprised or disgusted?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.