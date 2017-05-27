Chris Brown’s Adorable Daughter Royalty Turns 3 — Happy Birthday

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy B-day, Royalty Brown! Chris Brown’s little girl is growing up SO fast as she officially turned 3 on May 27. But while she’s still only a toddler, Royalty def had one exciting year! Help us celebrate the cutie’s special day by taking a look back at some of her sweetest moments from the past 365 days!

Look how fast they grow! Royalty Brown turned three on May 27, and we’re sure her dad, Chris Brown, 28, made her big day one to remember! After all, the singer DOES love spoiling his little princess. We don’t blame him either, just LOOK at that little face! In fact, for Royalty’s birthday last year, Chris reportedly dropped a whopping $30k on a Frozen-themed party for his daughter. He apparently pulled out all the stops for the lavish affair, even having Royalty ride in on a pony! The party also reportedly featured llamas, mini horses, dressed-up characters, fake snow, a massive castle-shaped cake, and glittery desserts. How in the world will Chris be able to top that THIS year?

But aside from ringing in her 2nd year with a bang, Royalty has really been coming into her own lately — and it looks like she may be following in her famous dad‘s footsteps. Throughout the past year, Chris — and even Royalty’s mom Nia Guzman, 34 — has shared various videos of his little girl singing and dancing. And we have to say, she definitely seems to have a love of performing! “😂! I think we got a little singer on our hands! #ROYALTY,” Chris captioned an adorable clip of his little one belting out “Let It Go.” Most recently, Nia shared footage via Instagram of Royalty singing AND dancing in the bathroom mirror — even better, she was wearing a little tutu costume and sparkly jewelry! Can anyone say, diva in training?

Proving she really IS growing up fast, Royalty even attempted walking in heels in July — and apparently she picked them out herself LOL. But while the 3-year-old def has a girly streak, according to Nia, she’s also got a strong tomboy side. “She’s into the whole skateboard thing,” Nia revealed in an interview for Latina magazine in August. “She has her favorite little baby, but she likes the action figures and plays with cars. If she has a Barbie, she’s putting the Barbie on the Tonka truck.” SO cute!

We can’t wait to find out how Chris and Nia are helping Royalty celebrate her 3rd b-day. Whatever it is, we’re sure it’ll be epic though!

How adorable is little Royalty, HollywoodLifers? Wish her a happy birthday below!

