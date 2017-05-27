President Obama Sends Love To Manchester Victims In Warm Meeting With Prince Harry

Splash News

After the horrific attack on Ariana Grande’s May 22 Manchester concert, Donald Trump asked NATO leaders to have a moment of silence, but former President Barack Obama made a special trip to England to offer his sympathies in person to leaders like Prince Harry.

Prince Harry, 32, welcomed former President Barack Obama, 55, at Kensington Palace in London on May 27 during Obama’s special stop in the UK. While Obama has been vacaying his way through Europe and having a blast at every location, this detour was not for pleasure, but business — the business of helping others. Obama made this special trip to England in the wake of the devastating events of May 22, when a terrorist attack at an arena in Manchester where Ariana Grande was performing left 22 dead and 64 injured. Obama admirably decided to send his love to the Manchester victims in person. Click here to see pictures of the explosion at Ariana’s concert.

“[Obama and Prince Harry] discussed a range of shared interests including support for veterans, mental health, conservation, empowering young people and the work of their respective foundations,” Kensington Palace said in a statement regarding Obama’s warm visit with Harry, according to CNN. The prince and former president discussed the horrible events in Manchester, with Obama offering the young member of the British royal family his deepest condolences to the victims and support for those recovering from injuries sustained in the bombing.

Before he arrived in London, Obama stopped in Berlin, to send a message to the citizens of Manchester, along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. “As the father of two daughters, I am heartbroken by the extraordinary tragedy that has occurred in Manchester,” Obama said in the video, posted by Merkel’s office. “To all the families who have been affected, to all those who are still recovering, to those who have lost loved ones, it’s unimaginable to think about the cruelty and the violence that the city of Manchester has suffered.”



