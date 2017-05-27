SplashNews

Eat your heart out, boys! Proving that age is just a number, 49-year old Pamela Anderson looked absolutely flawless at a Formula 1 fashion show in Monaco on May 26. Unsurprisingly, her massive boobs stole the show in a sexy LBD with a plunging neckline.

Pamela Anderson, 49, has come a long way since her Baywatch days of running in slow motion on the beach in a red swimsuit, and yet, it looks like she hasn’t aged one bit! The busty blonde beauty, who has since welcomed two children, dazzled at the Formula 1’s Amber Lounge Fashion show in Monaco at Le Meridien Beach Plaza Hotel in a gorgeous black peek-a-boo dress that flaunted one of her most famous assets — those big boobs of course! Most women approaching 50 wouldn’t dare expose so much skin in form-fitting dress, but Pamela clearly isn’t most women.

We totally love the idea of aging gracefully, but there’s a chance plastic surgery had something to do with the mother-of-two’s fresh look. When Pamela attended Vivienne Westwood‘s show during Paris Fashion Week, she was barely recognizable! There were almost NO lines or wrinkles on her face! “I suspect that she’s had a relatively recent facelift, causing her jawline and neckline to be perfect,” plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He also suspects that the actress had some work done to her lips because they looked extra “plump and pouty” at the event, “possibly due to injectable fillers like Juvederm.”

Regardless of whether of not she had some artificial enhancements, it’s undeniable that Pamela only gets hotter with age! Just look at the lingerie photoshoot she did with Coco De Mer in early April! Dressed in nothing but a push-up bra, tights, a garter belt, and high heels, the blonde bombshell oozed sex appeal from head to toe — proving that she’s still every man’s ultimate dream girl!

