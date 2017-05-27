Nicki Minaj & Nas ‘Dig Each Other’ & Talk Every Day — They Have A ‘Strong Connection’

Courtesy of Instagram

Nicki Minaj may have confirmed that she and Nas aren’t ‘doing the nasty,’ but that doesn’t mean their bond doesn’t run deep. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY just how close Nicki and Nas are and where their ‘connection’ is leading them.

“Nicki [Minaj] and Nas talk every day, and see each other a lot—they’re getting really close, but Nicki wants to take her time and not rush things,” a source close to Nicki told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s still stinging from the Meek [Mill] break-up, so she doesn’t want to jump straight into another serious relationship.” Okay, we totally get that, seeing as the 34-year-old “Anaconda” singer’s break-up with Meek, 30, in January was absolutely insane. Because of her on-again, off-again pattern with Meek, and how badly that ultimately ended, it makes sense she wouldn’t want to jump into a serious thing with Nas, 43, right away. Click here to see pictures of Nicki and Meek.

“That said, there’s a really strong connection between Nicki and Nas, and there’s no doubting how much they dig each other,” the source continued. “Nas is happy to take things at Nicki’s pace for now—he’s had a thing for her for years, so he’s just glad he’s getting time with her.” Aww! That is so sweet and probably the healthiest thing anyone could do in this situation. The way Nicki has been describing their relationship is also very low key.

When Nicki came on Ellen on May 23, Ellen DeGeneres playfully questioned Nicki about a picture she recently posted to Instagram that showed her and Nas getting very cozy, and Nicki was coy, but honest with her answer. “He is the king of Queens and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” Nicki said. “He’s a rap legend, so let’s just say, I have a lot of respect for him. And, ya know, he’s kinda cute, too!”

Nicki even went so far as to confirm that the alleged couple have “sleepovers.” “I go to [his place],” she said, laughing. “I thought him coming to me was too forward.” But Nicki says they have not officially hooked-up that way. “We didn’t do the [nasty] because I’m just chillin’ right now,” she confirmed. “I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him because he’s so dope.”

