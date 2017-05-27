REX/Shutterstock

Melania Trump positively stunned in a high-necked silver dress for a glamorous concert in Sicily with her husband President Donald Trump! Do you think her fabulous evening ensemble cost more than her $51,500 day look?

Melania Trump wowed in a glittering silver dress with a high-neckline for a fancy concert given by the La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina in Sicily on Friday, May 26. The 47 year-old First Lady walked hand-in-hand with her husband President Donald Trump, 70. Her dazzling Dolce & Gabbana dress was custom made for her so it fit to perfection. The silver number was fresh off the runway and reportedly cost at least $40,000!

She completed her pricey evening look with a pair of super bedazzled shoes that go for $945! Melania’s night look still didn’t come close to her expansive day look from Thursday, May 25. The First Lady rocked a $51,500 Dolce & Gabbana jacket when she stopped by the Sigonella Air Force Base on May 25 for a G7 summit in Sicily on May 25. She wrapped up her look with a bag that retailed for $1,630 that was also from Dolce & Gabbana.

Melania’s fashion choices haven’t been the only thing that have attracted attention on the President’s first international trip. She has been spotted swatting President Trump’s hand away from her’s — twice! “He now walks ahead of her several steps and stands far apart from Melania with very little touch and very little eye contact. Donald doesn’t seem to be happy or smiling in her presence. When she pulls her hand away, she is responding to a huge shift in how they are now seen together as a couple,” body language expert Patti Wood previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She is responding to the shift and change in their relationship. And she certainly is saying, ‘NO, you will not treat me like a child, you should be here by my side.’ He is treating her very differently and she is refusing to be obedient and suck it up. She is acting out and there is a part of me that is glad she is not letting him treat her with disrespect,” she explained.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Melania's dress?

