Tyga & Kylie Jenner Still ‘Have Feelings’ For Each Other — But Travis Gives Her Attention

Kylie Jenner is torn between two men, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The reality star ‘still has feelings’ for ex-beau Tyga, but on the other hand, new boyfriend Travis Scott gives her the attention she craves. Who’s the better choice?

Kylie Jenner, 19, is stuck between a rock and a hard place. There’s a part of her that will always love Tyga, 27, but maybe Travis Scott, 25, is a better fit because he meets her needs. “Kylie and Tyga are still in contact but things aren’t completely right between them,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “While they’re living separate lives, they still have feelings for each other. If Tyga put in the effort to get his act together, she would probably take him back — but he’s not even trying, which makes her want to hang out with Travis because he gives her the attention she craves. Kylie has a glimmer of hope that Tyga didn’t give up on her, she just doesn’t want to make the first move.”

Like most teenagers, the reality star’s feelings flip flop almost every day — especially when it comes to boys. One day she’s missing Tyga, the next she’s head over heels for Travis. Maybe the reason she can’t decide is because the two hunks have many similarities. For starters, they’re both heavily tattooed rappers with ripped bodies. Kylie also loves a guy with a bad boy streak, which Tyga and Travis both have. As we previously told you, the “Rack City” hitmaker was arrested on April 12 for allegedly driving his new Mercedes G-Series without license plates. Just a month later it was Travis’ turn to be taken away in handcuffs for inciting a riot during his Arkansas concert.

As long as Kylie is happy, it doesn’t really matter who she picks! And so far, she looks REALLY happy with the “Antidote” hitmaker. The pair officially confirmed romance rumors during Weekend 2 of Coachella by holding hands and making out during Dillon Francis‘ set in front of partygoers. They also snuck out for a cheeky Chipotle run late at night in super baggy hoodies, hoping not to be recognized. The couple that eats delicious Mexican food together, stays together!

