Kylie Jenner Not Pregnant Despite Reports — She Wants A Family ‘But Not Anytime Soon’

Courtesy of Instagram

Contrary to multiple online reports, HollywoodLife.com can EXCLUSIVELY confirm that Kylie Jenner is not pregnant! The reality star definitely wants a big family like older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, ‘but not anytime soon.’

Chill out guys, Kylie Jenner, 19, is only 19! She’s definitely NOT pregnant (despite what many online reports are saying) but is looking forward to having children one day when she’s an actual grown-up — not a teenager! “No way is Kylie expecting right now, not Travis [Scott’s] baby. Nope. Not possible,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That being said she wants a big family one day with a lot of children, but not any time soon. Right now she’s focused on her career, building her makeup empire, and her new reality TV show. Kylie is not in a place where she wants to have babies with a new boyfriend — they only started dating a few months ago! She’s smarter than that.”

With such a skyrocketing career, who can blame the makeup maven for not wanting to slow down? You’re supposed to be selfish at 19 years old and dream big! Not only is Kylie excelling in the beauty world, she’s also about to make her individual imprint on the television industry with her upcoming series, Life Of Kylie. “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t,” she says in the promo clip that left us craving more! “I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am. I started filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians when I was nine years old. I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting into.”

When we see Kylie walking the red carpet or posing for photoshoots, she acts so grown-up and professional. It’s easy to forget that she’s just a teenager and her life is just beginning. Life Of Kylie promises to show the REAL Kylie. “I think there’s two sides to me,” she added in the promo. “There’s an image that I’m constantly feeling pressured to keep up with and who I really am around my friends. This show is a gift for my fans.

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Kylie will be ready to start having kids?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.