Kylie Jenner Shows Off Bare Booty In Bright Orange Fur Coat: Tempting Travis Scott?

LA is heating up for the summer, so it’s time to ditch the pants for good! In an ultra-luxurious photoshoot, Kylie Jenner flaunted her bare booty in nothing but a bright orange fur coat. Is she trying to tempt boyfriend Travis Scott with this sexy pic?

Pants are SO overrated in the summertime! As the degrees outside continue to climb, so do Kylie Jenner‘s, 19, sizzling photoshoots. Wearing nothing but an orange and purple fur coat, the reality star struck a fierce pose on the hardwood floor with no bottoms on — no underwear, literally nothing but her bare behind. Nothing screams “I’m fabulous!” like a plush top, gold jewelry, and perfectly straightened hair. A photoshoot this sexy deserves a proper audience, and who better to drool over the pictures than the makeup maven’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25?

In the Kardashian/Jenner family, exposing one’s butt cheeks has become more than just a risqué fashion statement — it’s a full-blown tradition. Literally all the sisters have rocked the thong bikini on social media at different times in their lives. Kim Kardashian, arguably the biggest trend setter in the group, paved the path for her sisters by posting half-naked (sometimes fully naked) photos on Instagram. There’s an ongoing joke in the family that Kylie is coming for the Selfish author’s social media throne, and we couldn’t agree more! The two brunette beauties have collaborated on so many projects together, including Kylie’s makeup line where they look like identical twins in the promo shots.

Being a trend setter has a lot of perks, but what happens when another Hollywood starlet tries to steal your look? There’s a little of competition going on between Kylie and Ariel Winter, who have similar taste in clothes and they both love experimenting with hair and makeup. Kylie is flattered by the the Modern Family star’s mimicry but also “irritated” by it, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. May the hotter TV star win!

