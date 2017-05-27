Kourtney Thinks Scott Disick Is ‘Pathetic’ After Cannes Trip: She’s Upset For The Kids

SplashNews

Kourtney Kardashian has NOT been impressed with Scott Disick’s behavior in Cannes! She has been beyond embarrassed about her ex for her kids, according to a heartbreaking new report! Has she given up on Scott?

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t care what Scott Disick has done to annoy her, but she’s not having their kids deal with his wild behavior in Cannes. “She’s focused on her life and doesn’t care what Scott does to try and get her attention,” a source close to the 38 year-old told E!. “What she is upset about is her kids and she wishes Scott would keep them in mind. One day they are going to be old enough to read about this stuff and understand what is going on.” Kourt has got to be mortified for her three young kids Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Kourtney reportedly saw straight through all of Scott’s PDA with Bella Thorne, 19, Chloe Bartoli, 26, and others. “She thought it was pathetic for Scott to try and one up her in Cannes. It didn’t work at all,” the insider told the news outlet. “Scott was looking for attention from Kourtney, but it backfired big time. Bella Thorne is way too young for Scott and Kourtney was laughing about it.”

She even reportedly has been trying to put her personal feelings aside because she’s become so worried about Scott’s self-destructive behavior. “Kourtney is more concerned for Scott health wise and the damage he is doing to his body.” Kourtney may have been super annoyed and even angry with Scott over the way he’s been acting, but at the end of the day he’s the father of her children. She obviously has to hope that he’ll try better for them. “The Kardashian/Jenner family is extremely upset about Scott,” the source said. “It’s unfair to the three kids and it’s really disappointing considering Scott had made a lot of progress. To throw it all away like this is very concerning.”

