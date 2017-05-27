Khloe Kardashian Urges Scott Disick To ‘Back Off’ Kourtney As Her New Romance Heats Up

REX/Shutterstock

If Scott Disick has any love or respect for Kourtney Kardashian, he won’t meddle in her new relationship with Younes Bendjima. Protective sister Khloe also warned him to ‘back off’ and mind his own business, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

It’s time for Scott Disick, 34, to move on! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, made it loud and clear in Costa Rica that they’re “never, ever getting back together” (those were her literal words), so why is her ex still trying to get under her skin? If Scott doesn’t change his attitude soon, Khloe Kardashian, 32, is going to step in and take matters into her own hands. “She’s really pissed that Scott is trying to interfere and cause problems between Kourtney and Younes [Bendjima],” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Look, Khloe loves Scott, he’s like a brother to her, but she knows he’s Kourtney’s kryptonite. Her sister is better off without him.”

We’ve all heard the saying “if you love something, let it go.” The reality hunk had his chance to make things right, but then he hooked up with some random girl in Dubai and invited a side chick to Kourtney’s family vacation in Costa Rica. NOT COOL. If Scott continues to get in the middle of Kourtney and her new boxer-turned model boyfriend, it’s gonna get ugly. “Khloe’s warned him to back off and her Kourtney alone,” the source continues. “She deserves to be happy. If Scott wants to meddle, he’ll have to deal with her sisters first.” DUN DUN DUN — inset dramatic music with a close-up!

Seriously though, doesn’t Scott have better things to do anyway? His baby mama shouldn’t even be on his mind after hooking up with SO many girls in Cannes this past week. The party boy tried to make Kourtney jealous by cuddling next to FIVE different women, but it definitely didn’t work because Younes treats her so well (and is totally smoking hot).

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Khloe — should Scott stop messing with Kourtney?

