Miranda Kerr Gets Married: Orlando Bloom’s Ex Weds Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel

REX/Shutterstock

Huge congratulations are in order for Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. The adorable couple, who started dating nearly two years ago, reportedly got married on May 27 in a beautiful and ‘intimate’ ceremony at their Brentwood home.

Miranda Kerr, 34, has found her happily ever after! The Australian supermodel, who announced her engagement to Evan Spiegel, 26, in July of 2016, married the co-founder of Snapchat after nearly two years of dating on May 27, according to E!. The wedding ceremony, which took place at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles, was basically taken out of a fairytale. “It was a small intimate wedding,” a source tells the publication, noting that around 50 guests were invited.

In honor of Miranda and Evan’s nuptials, let’s look back at their relationship timeline and how the tech genius won the former Victoria’s Secret Angel over. The two met in May at a dinner for Louis Vuitton in LA — but it wasn’t necessarily love at first sight. In fact, the two were friends long before they started dating, according to Miranda. The pair didn’t get together until Orlando Bloom was out of the picture. One of the things Miranda loves most about her new hubby is that “he acts like he’s 50,” and therefore has so interest in partying. “We don’t go out,” she said to the London Times. “We’d rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early.”

The past year has been an absolute whirlwind for the newlyweds, both in good and bad ways. The uplifting news is that Evan launched Snap Inc. in March, which was a huge success right out the gate. His supportive girlfriend gushed over the project release, writing, “Congratulations to my love and Snap Inc.” on Snapchat and Instagram. The couple were basically living on cloud nine for a couple of months until a horrific incident happened at Miranda’s Malibu home. Two people were reportedly hospitalized following a shooting and stabbing that took place inside her pad in October. Clearly the newlyweds are stronger than ever now!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miranda found her happily ever after with Evan? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.