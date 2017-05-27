Chris Brown Sends Love To Daughter Royalty On Her 3rd Birthday — See Precious Pics

Courtesy of Instagram

One, two, three! Royalty Brown is growing up so fast, her daddy Chris Brown can hardly keep up! The rapper took to Instagram on May 27, his little girl’s third birthday, to mark the very special occasion with some adorable photos and the sweetest message.

Say what you will, but we know Chris Brown, 28, only has eyes for one girl — Royalty Brown. Chris is head-over-heels for his baby girl and is always showering her with love and attention and posting precious pictures of her to social media. So of course today, May 27, is one of the most important days of the year to Chris, because it is Royalty’s birthday! The “Privacy” rapper’s daughter is turning three years old and he couldn’t be prouder. Click here to see pics of Chris and Royalty.

Chris put up a post that included a collage of three pictures, each showing his little cutie being super silly and extra sweet. “MY BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL IS OFFICIALLY 3 YEAR OLD!!!!,” Chris wrote in the shoutout to his little one on her special day, along with about a million heart emojis. “HBD RO RO! I LOVE YOU.” Be still our hearts! Nothing is sweeter than the relationship between a daddy and his little girl!

A post shared by 🤖👽🌕 (@chrisbrownofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Royalty, whose mother is Nia Guzman, 34, is definitely a member of the celebrity babies club because her dad is, well, rap royalty! We’ve watched little Ro Ro grow up right before our eyes and it is hard to believe that she’s already 3. We can’t wait to find out what Chris has in store for his little girl today, because if it’s anything like last year she’s going to love it! Chris shelled out $30,000 for a Frozen-themed party for Royalty’s second birthday, filling his little princess’ party with animals, characters, fake snow, a huge castle-shaped cake, and glittery desserts. Can you say party goals?

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chris’ adorable message to his three-year-old daughter Royalty on her birthday? Let us know and leave your own birthday wishes for Royalty below!

