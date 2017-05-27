9 Cutest Times Royalty Brown Proved She Was Just Like Her Dad Chris

Courtesy of Instagram

Royalty Brown is turning the big 3! Chris Brown and Nia Guzman’s little one is celebrating her third birthday on May 27. In honor of her special day, we’re looking back at the cutest times she’s looked just like her daddy!

First and foremost, Royalty Brown, 3, has dance moves just like her dad, Chris Brown, 28. She loves to dance and move around in super cute Instagram videos. She is just so adorable! Sometimes you just have to shake it off! Sweet dance moves clearly run in the family. We all know how can Chris can dance. He’s got serious moves just like Michael Jackson did!

But that’s not all. Royalty’s also caught the singing bug! In one adorable Instagram video that was posted earlier in May 2017, Royalty shows off her vocals singing “If You’re Happy & You Know It.” At almost 3 years old, Royalty has definitely got skills that remind us so much of her daddy! This girl’s definitely going to have a future in music if she wants one.

Chris loves to make fashion statements on the red carpet and in music videos, and Royalty is following in his footsteps. She’s rocked a number of fierce outfits that totally prove she’s already a fashionista at a young age. In another cute pic posted on social, Royalty was pictured painting. Over the years, Chris has shown off his love of painting and graffiti. Art is yet another way for Chris to express himself, and he’s making sure Royalty knows that, too!

Royalty is only 3 years old, but she has such a personality. Chris and Nia sure have raised a cute little one! We can’t wait to see what Royalty’s going to do next. Happy birthday, Royalty!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Royalty is the cutest celeb baby in Hollywood? Let us know!

