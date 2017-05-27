Cher Mourns Ex-Husband Gregg Allman After His Tragic Passing — See Heartfelt Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

So heartbreaking! Gregg Allman, best known for performing in the Allman Brothers Band, passed away at 69 on May 27. Mere minutes after his death, Cher memorialized her former husband with an emotional message that will bring you to tears.

Like many of us, Cher, 71, was not prepared to say goodbye to Gregg Allman on May 27. The rock ‘n’ roll Hall Of Famer, best known for performing in the Allman Brothers Band, reportedly suffered from multiple health issues over the past several years that likely caught up to him at the age of 69. The official cause of death has not been revealed yet. The iconic guitarist not only leaves behind a legacy on the music industry, but also five children — one of which is Elijah Blue, who is also Cher’s 40-year old son. To honor her late former husband, the “Believe” singer posted a string of tweets on May 26, saying that her “heart is broken.”

The couple were married from 1975 to 1979 and share one son, Elijah, together. It was during their relationship that Gregg reportedly became addicted to heroin and was also arrested on drug charges in 1976, according to The Rolling Stone. After their divorce he re-married three different times to three different women — Julie Bindas, JP Galiana, and Stacy Fountain. According to a statement on Gregg’s official website, the rock star died in his Savannah, Georgia home. Along with many celebrities, his longterm manager spoke out on his tragic death, saying, “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music.” Others artists who tweeted in Gregg’s honor include Keith Urban, Chris Evans, and Charlie Daniels.

MY HEART IS BROKEN💔..A LION IS GONE‼️

ZBIGNIEW BRZEZINSKI,A TRUE GENIUS,& GENTLEMAN…IS DEAD✝️

MY HEART GOES OUT TO🙏🏻 @morningmika — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

IVE TRIED…

WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI💔

FOREVER,

CHOOCH💋 — Cher (@cher) May 27, 2017

