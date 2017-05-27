Blac Chyna Licks Christina Milian’s Boob ‘Like A Lollipop’ At Wild Party — Sexy Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

Blac Chyna’s new pink hair has brought out her frisky side and the stunning star proved it at a swanky party where she licked Christina Milian’s boob! Has her latest look given her fresh confidence?

Blac Chyna and Christina Milian looked positively gorgeous at a fancy party and apparently thought they looked pretty delicious too! The 29 year-old licked Christina’s boob like a lollipop in a super steamy Snapchat. Blac rocked her short new pink pixie hair with a black jumpsuit that had a plunging neckline. The 35 year-old singer wowed in an off-the-shoulder lace gown and kept her hair in glamorous loose waves.

Blac has gone through an incredible transformation since she gave birth to her adorable baby daughter Dream Kardashian in November. She has been working out hard to get herself ready for bikini season. Some fans have wondered if she’s gotten a little work done. “It appears like she’s had smart lipo, which is laser lipo,” Dr. Bruce Katz, of NYC’s JUVA Skin & Laser Center previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It takes away fat and tightens the skin at one time. She used to have big hips and thighs, and now she is nice and slim. With smart lipo, the incisions are so small, you don’t even need stitches.t’s not that much more expensive and you get better results — it’s more effective. You can take one day off work after the procedure.”

Board Certified Philadelphia Plastic Surgeon Dr. Kirk Brandow explained that he thought, “Blac Chyna had her breasts reduced in size and at the same time, a liposuction of her hips and outer thighs, which looks very good. It has given her a slimmer look, which has brought her waist in significantly. She has a more athletic and streamlined look.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chyna’s sexy look? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

